Anglo-Australian mining colossus Rio Tinto Group still could take a run at Dominion Diamond Corp., which only Monday agreed to a $1.2-billion (U.S.) buyout from Washington Cos.

“Given that Rio’s existing diamond assets are nearing the end of their lives, and the significant operational and tax synergies they could enjoy by tucking in [Dominion] ... putting in a rival bid would be a logical move,” Tanya Jakusconek, analyst with Scotia Capital Inc., wrote in a note to clients.

