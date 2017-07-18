Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Rio Tinto office in Perth, Western Australia. (David Gray/REUTERS)
Rio Tinto office in Perth, Western Australia. (David Gray/REUTERS)

Rio Tinto could still take a run at Dominion Diamond: analyst Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Anglo-Australian mining colossus Rio Tinto Group still could take a run at Dominion Diamond Corp., which only Monday agreed to a $1.2-billion (U.S.) buyout from Washington Cos.

“Given that Rio’s existing diamond assets are nearing the end of their lives, and the significant operational and tax synergies they could enjoy by tucking in [Dominion] ... putting in a rival bid would be a logical move,” Tanya Jakusconek, analyst with Scotia Capital Inc., wrote in a note to clients.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

Also on The Globe and Mail

How oil sands technology has changed in 50 years (The Canadian Press)
 
  • Dominion Energy Inc
    $76.75
    +0.13
    (+0.17%)
  • Updated July 18 2:58 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular