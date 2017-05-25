Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Royal Bank reports a tale of two results Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini and Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Record-breaking fees from underwriting and advising on deals powered a sharp bump in profit at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. during the second quarter, offsetting lacklustre results in trading that have been widespread in the sector.

This tale splitting the two sides of the house at Royal Bank of Canada was echoed this week at the capital markets arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which also reported results Thursday, as well as at Bank of Montreal, which disclosed earnings on Wednesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Willis: The problem with banks is they're not ready for the fintech revolution (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular