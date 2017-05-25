Record-breaking fees from underwriting and advising on deals powered a sharp bump in profit at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. during the second quarter, offsetting lacklustre results in trading that have been widespread in the sector.
This tale splitting the two sides of the house at Royal Bank of Canada was echoed this week at the capital markets arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which also reported results Thursday, as well as at Bank of Montreal, which disclosed earnings on Wednesday.Report Typo/Error
