Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

CSA staff said they found that fairness opinions shared by financial advisers were often limited and didn’t provide enough detail for shareholders to make an informed decision when voting on a deal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CSA staff said they found that fairness opinions shared by financial advisers were often limited and didn’t provide enough detail for shareholders to make an informed decision when voting on a deal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Securities regulators weigh in on fairness reports in conflict transactions Add to ...

Subscribers Only

JOYITA SENGUPTA

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Securities regulators in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Alberta have released a set of guidelines to make fairness opinions commissioned by boards more transparent for investors in deals that involve conflicts of interest.

In a notice, Canadian Securities Administrators staff said they found that fairness opinions shared by financial advisers were often limited and didn’t provide enough detail for shareholders to make an informed decision when voting on a deal. This comes after regulators started doing reviews of these kinds of transactions two years ago.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Inside the Market: The worst investment mistake you can make and how to avoid it (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular