Securities regulators in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Alberta have released a set of guidelines to make fairness opinions commissioned by boards more transparent for investors in deals that involve conflicts of interest.

In a notice, Canadian Securities Administrators staff said they found that fairness opinions shared by financial advisers were often limited and didn’t provide enough detail for shareholders to make an informed decision when voting on a deal. This comes after regulators started doing reviews of these kinds of transactions two years ago.

