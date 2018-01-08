 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Senior real estate analyst leaves BMO Nesbitt Burns

Senior real estate analyst leaves BMO Nesbitt Burns

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers

Yet another senior real estate analyst is leaving Bay Street, with Heather Kirk deciding to step away from sell-side research.

Ms. Kirk, who joined BMO Nesbitt Burns as a managing director in 2013, has worked in capital markets for two decades, with experience in both investment banking and research. Before BMO she had worked at National Bank Financial in Toronto and Montreal.

The move echoes a similar exit by former CIBC World Markets analyst Alex Avery, who left sell-side research in 2017. Since leaving the Street he has joined H&R REIT's board of directors. Similar ventures are expected for Ms. Kirk.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest departure comes amid uncertainty for the research arms of investment banks around the world. New rules implemented by the European Union, known as the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID), are designed to make European markets more transparent. One major initiative is to put a price on research.

Historically, research departments were funded through sales and trading commissions paid by the asset managers who read reports and talk to analysts. However, it was hard to tell precisely how the revenues were split up. To fix this, European regulators now require asset managers to budget separately for research and trading.

It still isn't clear just how dramatic the impact will be – if there will be much of one at all. The new rules have been implemented an ocean away, so Canada may not notice much difference.

However, there is already chatter that big asset managers with Canadian arms, such as Fidelity Investments, could revamp their global operations and eventually demand Canadian investment banks operate in a similar manner as the EU.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
About the Author
Tim Kiladze
Reporter and Streetwise columnist

Tim Kiladze is a business reporter with The Globe and Mail. Before crossing over to journalism, he worked in equity capital markets at National Bank Financial and in fixed-income sales and trading at RBC Dominion Securities. Tim graduated from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and also earned a Bachelor in Commerce in finance from McGill University. More

As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.