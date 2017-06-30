SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is preparing to roll out a series of investment platforms to sell stakes in projects it has built to fund new activities, starting with a group of Canadian infrastructure assets.
The country’s largest engineering and construction firm said on Friday that it would sell an 80-per-cent interest in a portfolio of Canadian infrastructure assets built through public-private partnerships to a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based investment firm BBGI SICAV SA for $208-million.Report Typo/Error
