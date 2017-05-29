A record-setting $515-million debut for the second special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) from Alignvest Management Corp. is expected to breathe new life into the sector by inspiring offerings from rival firms.

Toronto-based Alignvest launched an initial public offering in early May for its latest SPAC with a $250-million target. The company decided to increase the size of the IPO last week in the face of strong demand from Canadian and U.S. investors.

