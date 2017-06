Mutual fund dealer Sterling Mutuals Inc. has scooped up Michael Stanley, former CEO of Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., as its new president.

Sterling is a national mutual fund dealer that has more than 250 mutual fund advisers with $3.5-billion in assets under administration. Prior to Mr. Stanley joining the firm, Nelson Cheng, Sterling’s founder and chief executive officer, oversaw the firm on his own.

