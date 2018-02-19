Streetwise newsletter: Canadian banks set for strong earnings season; Carrick’s annual ranking of online brokerages

Here are the top reads,

A lookahead to bank earnings: Bullish expectations for Canada's banks are carrying into reporting season for the first fiscal quarter, dampened just a little by uncertainty over global trade and Canada's volatile housing markets. Story (for subscribers)

Wealth management products: Rob Carrick's 19th annual exclusive ranking of online brokerages (for subscribers) Story

Bribery: Latvia's ABLV Bank sought emergency support on Monday after U.S. officials accused it of helping breach North Korean sanctions while the country's central bank chief faced bribery allegations, turning up the spotlight on its financial system. Story (for subscribers)

Fraud: Indian federal police arrested three more employees of Punjab National Bank on Monday over a US$1.77-billion loan fraud, and the government said the scandal exposed a supervisory failure by the country's central bank, police and local media reports said. Story (for subscribers)

Bank stocks: Staying loyal to one Canadian bank stock has its advantages. So does owning them all. But if you want to get the most out of an investment in this sector, try buying a fresh bank stock each year. Story (David Berman, for subscribers)

