Streetwise newsletter: Behind Canada’s biggest marijuana deal

The buyers, the target and the other guy: A behind the scenes look at the Aurora, CanniMed tie-up, Canada's biggest marijuana deal. Story (Christina Pellegrini, Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Bank of Montreal is open to more deals with cannabis companies, as long as those firms can get past "traps" in the lender's due-diligence process, chief executive Darryl White said. Story

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Brexit: JPMorgan could move more than 4,000 jobs out of Britain if Brexit talks result in a divergence of regulations and trade agreements between Britain and the European Union, the U.S. banking giant's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Thursday. Story

Regulatory: Canadian firms are vying to launch the world's first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund but regulatory hurdles and structural problems are slowing things down, according to one fund's chief executive officer. Story (for subscribers)

DEAL WRAP

U.S. venture deal: Snowflake Computing announced today that it has raised a massive US$263-million round of funding to propel its cloud data warehouse business forward. The company is now valued at $1.5-billion. VentureBeat

U.S. venture deal: Organic meal delivery service Sun Basket has announced a new us$57.8-million funding round as the San Francisco startup looks to become a $1-billion business through expansion across the U.S. VentureBeat

IP watch: Airbnb will show US$100-million in cash-flow profitability for the full year in 2017, according to sources close to the situation, as the company said high-profile exec Kenneth Chenault will join its board. The addition of the former American Express leader, as well as a solid stretch of profitable quarters, sets up the short-term home rental company for what many expect is an initial public offering in 2018. Recode

WHAT WE'RE READING ELSEWHERE

Greenfield: Venture capitalists are paying more attention to mental health. Venture investment in mental health startups has nearly quadrupled since 2014, thanks in part to a 2008 federal law that required health insurers to treat mental health equally to other kinds of health care. The Information