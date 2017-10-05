Streetwise newsletter: Canadian Business Growth Fund announces new chair, CEO; Canada’s marijuana industry banks on BMO and TD

The Canadian Business Growth Fund has announced a new chair of its board and chief executive. Dale Ponder, a top corporate lawyer, will be the fund's founding chair and veteran financier George Rossolatos will be its first CEO. Story (Andrew Willis, subscribers)

With marijuana legalization on the horizon, Bank of Montreal and Toronto-Dominian bank have emerged as the leading banking options for for the emerging cannabis industry as established players like Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia shun the sector. Story

DAILY DEALS:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s clean energy unit could reach a deal with Abengoa SA to buy the Spanish solar-energy company's stake in Atlantica Yield PLC. Abengoa is looking to cut debt and an agreement could be reached within weeks. Story

Bain Capital, the U.S. private equity firm, said it aims to list Toshiba Corp's chip unit on the Toky Stock Exchange within three years in an attempt to cash in its investment after leading an $18-billion acquisition of the business. Story

Switch Inc, a data centre operator, plans to go public on Friday and will be the latest tech firm to limit investor voting rights. This practice will make it ineligible to be included in the S&P 500. The company plans to sell 31.3 million shares for between $14-16 a share. Reuters

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES:

Think Facebook Inc., or Amazon.com Inc. or Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are growth businesses? They've got nothing on the Port of Melbourne. Bloomberg

The chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Jeb Hensarling, is calling on Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to delay the launch of a database of stock-market trades. Wall Street Journal (subscribers)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Global Risk Institute, based in Toronto, is winning support from some of the largest investment funds in Canada in its bid to develop a new research hub to study pensions. The mission will be to dig deeper into longer life expectancy, regulatory environments and how to generate high returns on investments in a low-growth world. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, subscribers)

The Bank of Nova Scotia has deemed its stake in TMX Group Ltd. a "non-core holding" and is moving to sell almost all of its shares in the Canadian exchang eoperator five years after it acquired them. Story. (Christina Pellegrini, subscribers)