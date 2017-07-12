Canadians brace for higher borrowing costs

It will take very little time for many Canadian borrowers to feel the effects of the first rate hike in seven years. Story (Tim Shufelt and James Bradshaw)

OSFI faces calls to stall mortgage rule changes

Canada’s banking regulator is facing calls to delay new changes in mortgage rules in the face of Wednesday’s interest-rate hike as industry experts say a series of recent measures could go too far to cool the country’s hottest housing markets. Story (Janet McFarland)

Report Typo/Error