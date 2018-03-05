Streetwise newsletter: Charges in another Amaya case; OMERS shakes up management; Longview, DFH strike deal

Here are the top reads,

Regulators: OSC weighs charges in another Amaya insider-trading case Story

Street moves: The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) is shaking up its management structure and promoting internal leaders in a move that signals the pension plan is planning for the future. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Communications merger: Two corporate-advisory boutiques that spent the past decade tripping over each other on Canada's biggest deals are combining forces, with Longview Communications and DFH Public Affairs announcing a merger on Monday aimed at creating a leading national public- and government-relations firm. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Energy sector: Scott Saxberg has stuck to the script that investors had demanded of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and it's paying off in the oil company's results. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Credit cards: Retailers and other businesses are pushing for lower fees from major credit-card companies amid a long standing battle over what many merchants say are inflated Canadian rates. Story (Marina Strauss)

Big tech and banking: Amazon.com Inc is in talks to create a chequing-account-like product with big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Story

DEAL WRAP

Toy industry: Spin Master Corp., the company behind hit children's TV show Paw Patrol, has signed a deal to buy the Gund stuffed toy brand for US$79.1-million, or roughly $102.5-million. Story

Food industry: Canada's Saputo Inc said on Monday it is discussing plans to sell a milk plant in Victoria state to address concerns from Australia's competition watchdog about its buyout of Murray Goulburn Co-operative. Story (for subscribers)

Energy sector: Chevron Corp is exploring options including the sale of a minority stake in its Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) project as it pushes ahead, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Story

Insurance sector: France's AXA moved to buy Bermuda-based XL Group for US$15.3-billion on Monday to create what it said would be a world leader in property and casualty insurance.Europe's second-biggest insurer offered US$57.60 for each XL share, a 33 per cent premium to Friday's closing price, and said buying XL would result in property and casualty insurance rising to half of AXA's earnings, from 39 per cent. Story

Takeover drama: The U.S. government has ordered a national security review of Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd's $117-billion bid for Qualcomm Inc, in an unusual move that would require Qualcomm to delay its March 6 shareholder meeting. Story

Real estate: Blackstone Group LP agreed to sell a Manhattan skyscraper for US$640 million to a New York-based real estate investment firm, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction, another sign that commercial deals in the borough may be starting to pick up. Bloomberg

WHAT WE'RE READING ELSEWHERE

Financing: With legalization on the horizon, discussion among industry observers is increasingly concerned with how cannabis-related businesses, particularly licensed producers (LPs), will access the funds they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive recreational market. PE Hub

