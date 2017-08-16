Starting on Nov. 1, CIBC will create a branchless banking brand, Simplii Financial, and move about two million clients from President’s Choice Financial, a low-cost banking subsidiary run jointly with grocery behemoth Loblaw Cos. Ltd. Story (James Bradshaw)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Canadian arm of U.S. mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments is gearing up to enter the crowded market for exchange-traded funds, with the company on the hunt for an executive to develop ETFs to sell in this country. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Report Typo/Error