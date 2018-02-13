Streetwise newsletter: Ethereum unswayed by choppy markets; how blockchain can help the CSE

Here are the top reads,

Going public: This month's stock price correction and cryptocrash will not stop one of Canada's most hotly anticipated digital currency financing transactions from going to market. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Blockchain: The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), whose profile has soared amid a frenzy in marijuana stocks, says it wants to operate a new platform powered by blockchain that, in theory, will clear and settle stock trades instantly. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Private equity: InstarAGF Asset Management Inc. is preparing to make a $50-million investment in community energy infrastructure through a partnership with British Columbia-based utility company Creative Energy. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Canadian venture scene: Montreal serial entrepreneur Cherif Habib discovered how challenging it was for a startup to break into Canada's health-care market when he was trying to build his last venture, a medical devices company called EMcision International Inc. "We were selling all over the world but very little in Canada. It motivated me to think what technologies existed elsewhere that I could bring here." Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Medical watch: Thomson Reuters Corp Chief Executive Jim Smith was taken to a Toronto hospital on Monday "after feeling unwell" and remains under observation at the hospital, the company said on Tuesday. Story

VIX: Wall Street's most widely followed gauge of future stock market volatility is being manipulated, causing billions of dollars in losses a year to unwary investors, a law firm representing an "anonymous whistleblower" alleged in a letter to U.S. financial regulators and released on Monday. Story

DEAL WRAP

Activists: Mittleman Brothers has taken a stake in Aimia Inc. and says it may push for changes to the Canadian loyalty-card provider's management or board as well as seek a sale of all or part of the company. Story (for subscribers)

Takeover controversy: Xerox Corp shareholder Darwin Deason asked courts on Tuesday to block the company's merger with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings, claiming board members at the U.S. photocopier maker had failed in their duty to shareholders. Story

More takeover controversy: Broadcom Ltd cut the number of board seats it was trying to win at Qualcomm Inc to six from 11 on Tuesday, saying this would let Qualcomm shareholders push the U.S. chip maker toward a sale while ensuring continuity. Story (for subscribers)

Canadian venture financing: Toronto-based Loopio has raised $11 million from Boston-based OpenView, an expansion stage VC fund. BetaKit

Canadian venture financing II: Montreal-based Frank And Oak has raised $20 million as it looks to grow its business both in-store and online. BetaKit

Canadian venture financing III: District Ventures Capital has made an undisclosed amount of equity investment in Vaughan, Ontario based OneWorld Foods, a Canadian producer of authentic ethnic and Halal foods. Private Capital Journal

ICO financing: Sliver.tv has raised US$20 million in a public initial coin offering (ICO) for a cryptocurrency that is aimed at improving the bandwidth available for esports streams. VentureBeat

U.S. venture financing: San Francisco-based Ujet announced a US$25 million funding round to grow its services for voice and chat support in apps, websites, and phone calls. The money will be used to ramp up research and development around AI services and to open offices in New York City and Munich later this year. VentureBeat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A dad's discovery: Over 10 months of paternity leave, Report on Business capital markets reporter Tim Kiladze discovered that being a primary caregiver is an onerous task. It is the bedrock of our society, allowing the world as we know it to function, but the job's value, and its complexity, is largely invisible to those who haven't been immersed in it. Opinion