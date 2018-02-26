Streetwise newsletter: GFL faces debt warning, banks failing on investor advice, pot grower’s IPO

Here are the top reads:

Garbage sector: GFL Environmental Inc.'s plans to launch a lucrative Canadian initial public offering, potentially worth $1-billion, was dealt another setback after a leading debt-rating agency warned about the company's leverage levels. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Wealth management: Eighty-seven per cent of retail bank customers in Canada say they are interested in receiving financial advice or guidance from their bank. However, just 33 per cent of retail bank customers say they receive financial advice, according to the J.D. Power 2018 Canada Retail Banking Advice Study, released Monday. Story (Clare O'Hara)

Women in Capital Markets: After a 25-year career in finance that spanned everything from equity research to running Bank of Nova Scotia's global foreign-exchange business, Camilla Sutton is tackling a new challenge. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

IPOs: Another Canadian cannabis grower is seeking to go public in what will be a test of investor appetite for marijuana stocks after weeks of high volatility. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Rescue: A Vancouver e-commerce company that filed for creditor protection last fall is seeking a second chance, backed with fresh money from a Silicon Valley venture-capital firm and a new strategy drawn up by a former Amazon.com Inc. executive. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Cryptocurrencies: In a speech this past December, Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, said the threat of cyberattacks on the financial system keeps him awake at night. Unfortunately for Mr. Poloz and his sleep habits, this threat will not be diminishing any time soon – and all of us are at risk. Story

IPOs: Deutsche Bank said it will press ahead with listing its prized asset management arm DWS on Monday, nearly a year after first announcing plans to do so in an effort to regain investor support following years of scandals and restructuring. Story (for subscribers)

Listings: The Nasdaq Stock Market will list its first cannabis shares on Tuesday, marking a key milestone for an industry that has been rejected by the Trump administration. Story

DEAL WRAP

Takeover battle: Broadcom Ltd on Monday called a proposal by U.S. semiconductor peer Qualcomm Inc for a new meeting to negotiate an increase to Broadcom's US$117-billion acquisition offer "engagement theater" aimed at dodging a takeover battle. Story

Courts: Facebook Inc and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg have reached a US$35-million settlement of class-action litigation accusing them of hiding worries about the social media company's growth prior to its May 2012 initial public offering. Story

Courts: United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package delivery company, is seeking €1.742-billion (US$2.15-billion) in damages from EU antitrust regulators after they blocked its bid to buy Dutch peer TNT five years ago. Story (for subscribers) https://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/international-business/european-business/ups-sues-eu-regulator-after-tnt-bid-blocked/article38110081/

