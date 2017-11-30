Streetwise newsletter: Head of ETFs for Manulife Investments leaving post; RSM establishes Canadian foothold

The head of Manulife Investments' exchange-traded funds division will be stepping down from her role later this month. Story (Clare O'Hara, for subscribers)

Canada's corporate accounting, auditing and consulting business is getting a shake up with the acquisition of the largest office of mid-market specialist Collins Barrow by RSM International, the industry's sixth-largest player. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Rising earnings from U.S. banking operations played a major part in boosting fourth-quarter profits at two of Canada's largest banks – but investors rewarded one lender and punished the other. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

For the past few weeks, the burning question swirling around Enbridge Inc. has not been whether to raise cash, but how: Sell assets or sell new shares? Story (Tim Kiladze and Jeff Jones, for subscribers)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

In June 2014, regulators were investigating syndicated mortgages linked to Fortress Real Developments, a major force in Canada's multibillion-dollar market for the risky investments. Story

As banks work to fortify their cybersecurity defences amidst a growing number of data breaches, they are also exploring the promise of so-called "open banking," a concept that could finally disrupt the staid financial services industry. Story

Credit Suisse set ambitious targets to reward shareholders on Thursday as CEO Tidjane Thiam responds to activist investor demands for better performance two years into a revamp following hefty losses and cash calls. Story

The Bank of Canada is considering the merits and risks of digital currencies as interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin reaches a fevered pitch. Story

DEAL WRAP

Keyera Corp. is selling $429.4-million in shares to repay debt and fund growth, the latest infrastructure company to tap markets as crude prices edge up. Story (Jeff Jones)

Farmers Business Network, maker of a software platform that helps farmers pool data, announced today that it has raised a $110-million (U.S.) Series D round. The round was led most notably by Temasek, Singapore's state investment firm. Other participants included returning investors Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and GV (formerly Google Ventures). VentureBeat

Uptake, a predictive analytics software provider based in Chicago, announced today that it has raised a $117-million (U.S.) Series D round. The round was led by Baillie Gifford, a U.K.-based venture capital firm, with participation from Revolution Growth, which is led by AOL cofounder Steve Case. VentureBeat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Canada's most prolific venture capital firm, Real Ventures, has raised $180-million from investors for two new funds, including backing from international heavyweights Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Private Ltd. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)