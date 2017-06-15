Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Corner of Bay Street and Adelaide streets in Toronto, on July 25, 2013. The consumer watchdog charged with overseeing Canada’s banks is pledging to publish “initial findings” from a review of sales practices by the end of the year. (Gloria Nieto/The Globe and Mail)
Andrew Willis: For the OSC, a small victory and some big lessons

The Ontario Securities Commission notched a signature win Wednesday by settling with Home Capital Group Inc. However, methinks the regulator doth protest too much in attempting to distance itself from the carnage that resulted from the OSC’s allegations of disclosure problems at Canada’s largest alternative mortgage company. Story

This is the daily Streetwise newsletter with headlines chosen by Globe financial services editor Rita Trichur. If you’re reading this on the Web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for the Streetwise newsletter and all Globe newsletters here.

Funding concerns loom large over Home Capital

Home Capital Group Inc. relieved a major headache by agreeing to settle a dispute with securities regulators, but the mortgage lender’s funding woes are still a central concern as investors crave more tangible signs of a turnaround. Story (James Bradshaw and Andrew Willis)

M&A partner Doug Bryce to take top job at Osler

Canadian law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP announced a shuffle of its senior management team on Thursday as the firm looks to invest in new technology to guide the future of its practice. Story

