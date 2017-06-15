Andrew Willis: For the OSC, a small victory and some big lessons
The Ontario Securities Commission notched a signature win Wednesday by settling with Home Capital Group Inc. However, methinks the regulator doth protest too much in attempting to distance itself from the carnage that resulted from the OSC’s allegations of disclosure problems at Canada’s largest alternative mortgage company. Story
Funding concerns loom large over Home Capital
Home Capital Group Inc. relieved a major headache by agreeing to settle a dispute with securities regulators, but the mortgage lender’s funding woes are still a central concern as investors crave more tangible signs of a turnaround. Story (James Bradshaw and Andrew Willis)
M&A partner Doug Bryce to take top job at Osler
Canadian law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP announced a shuffle of its senior management team on Thursday as the firm looks to invest in new technology to guide the future of its practice. Story
