Deposits are steadily returning to Home Capital Group Inc. as the troubled mortgage lender recovers from a crisis of confidence. Story (James Bradshaw)

The era of ultralow borrowing costs may be coming to an end in Canada but observers say the new zeitgeist is unlikely to have much of a dampening affect on the country’s lively mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market. Story (Niall McGee and Christina Pellegrini)

