Streetwise newsletter: Home Capital’s struggles; Element AI to advise Korean fund

Recovering mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. returned to profitability in the third quarter but struggled to issue enough new home loans as it undertakes a rapid overhaul of its business. Story James Bradshaw

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. is urging shareholders to wait until the company has time to review an unsolicited takeover offer by Aurora Cannabis Inc. before doing anything. Story

Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc has put a package of some of its Deep Basin gas assets up for sale, the company's new chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that Cenovus was looking to reduce costs in the long term. Story

Mattel Inc. has rebuffed Hasbro Inc.'s latest takeover approach, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, casting uncertainty over the potential combination of the world's two largest toy companies. Reuters

Nudge Rewards, which allows retailers and hospitality companies to communicate with their frontline employees on mobile, has raised a $5-million Series A to expand across North America. Betakit

Canadian asset manager Manulife Asset Management on Wednesday launched a wholly-owned investment business in Shanghai and welcomed Beijing's steps to raise limits on foreign ownership in the finance sector. Story

After the financial crisis in 2008, the Obama administration turned one of the banking industry's friendliest regulators into one of its toughest. But that agency is now starting to look like its old self – and becoming a vital player in the Trump administration's campaign to roll back regulations. New York Times

Although some industry experts are projecting that new Mifid II rules will reduce buy-side spending on equity research by as much as 40 per cent, a new study from Greenwich Associates predicts the immediate impact to be much less dramatic. IR Magazine

The federal government is expanding its venture-capital funding to female-led startups in the face of mounting concerns women are underrepresented in senior roles at tech companies and that their enterprises don't attract as much financing as those led by men. Story

An investment vehicle devoted to the budding legal cannabis sector is seeking to go public in Canada on the Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc. Story Christina Pellegrini (subscribers)