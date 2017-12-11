Streetwise newsletter: Hostile bid for CanniMed an inside job, CEO says; How the CSE capitalized on pot stocks

The chief executive officer of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. says two directors launched a covert campaign to sell the medical cannabis producer after they and the rest of the board agreed to pursue a deal that would position it for the recreational weed market. Story (Jeffrey Jones and Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Richard Carleton can't help but laugh when he's asked: "In 2014, how much did you know about pot?" The question isn't about consumption, but it still catches him off guard. A lawyer by training, Mr. Carleton, 57, has spent decades building a career in the financial exchange business. Today, he runs the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), a stock market for early-stage companies. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

DEAL WRAP

Onex Corp. says it has agreed to acquire a U.S. company that manages hundreds of sports, entertainment and business venues including Soldier Field, home to the NFL's Chicago Bears. Story

CanniMed Therapeutics is seeking regulatory action in both Saskatchewan and Ontario, the company's latest push back against a hostile takeover attempt by Aurora Cannabis. Story

Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. rose Monday after the company revealed it has received a non-binding takeover offer from its chairman, Shawn (Xiaohua) Qu, who is also CEO and president. Story

While the process may take months, Brookfield Property Partners LP is likely to be ultimately successful in its bid to take over the portion of mall owner GGP Inc. it doesn't already own, said the chief executive officer of Brookfield's parent company. Story (for subscribers)

Canada's Fairfax Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd will not proceed with a plan to buy 23 per cent of cement producer PPC for 2 billion rand ($188.36-million), the South African company said on Monday. Story (for subscribers)

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said on Monday that NXP Semiconductors NV is worth $135 per share on an intrinsic standalone basis, more than the $110 Qualcomm Inc has offered to buy the company. Story (for subscribers)

Apple Inc. on Monday confirmed it had reached a deal to acquire Shazam Entertainment Ltd, the U.K.-based app that lets users identify songs by pointing a smart phone at the audio source. Reuters

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

HSBC drew a line under its punishment for lapses in anti-money laundering controls on Monday, saying the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) would end its deferred prosecution agreement, lifting the threat of further penalties. Story

WHAT WE'RE READING

