Ontario utility Hydro One Ltd. moved into the U.S. natural gas and electrical transmission business Wednesday by acquiring Washington-based Avista Corp. for $4.4-billion. Story (Andrew Willis, Mark Rendell and Christina Pellegrini)

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. is recommending shareholders vote against the proposed takeover of Canadian forestry products company Tembec Inc. by Rayonier Advanced Materials, throwing more cold water on a deal that appears to be losing traction with investors. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)

