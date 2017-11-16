Streetwise newsletter: Ivanhoé shops shopping mall stakes, Aphria remains defiant in TSX stalemate

Ivanhoé Cambridge is trying to sell its stakes in three Canadian malls – a deal that could be worth more than $1-billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Story (Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)

The stalemate between Canada's largest stock exchange and its biggest publicly listed cannabis company with assets in the United States shows no signs of lifting any time soon. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has named 10 individuals to the board of the new Canada Infrastructure Bank, including some with Liberal connections. Story (Bill Curry)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday that many people want Britain to have a "confirming vote" on whether to leave the European Union. Story

DAILY DEALS

Mattel Inc. has rebuffed Hasbro Inc's latest takeover approach, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, casting uncertainty over the potential combination of the world's two largest toy companies. Story

U.S. industrial automation equipment company Emerson Electric Co. raised its cash-and-stock offer to acquire Rockwell Automation Inc. to $29-billion (U.S.) on Thursday, ratcheting up pressure on its smaller peer to engage in deal talks. Story

Time Inc. is said to be in talks with Meredith Corp again to sell itself in a potential deal backed by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch. Story

Onex Corp. has closed fundraising for its fifth private equity flagship fund, bringing in $7.15-billion (U.S.) in committed capital. Story (PE Hub)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ziff Davis, the digital media unit of J2 Global Inc., is close to an agreement to buy the struggling online news publisher Mashable Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Story (Bloomberg)

WHAT WE'RE READING

For everyone wondering whether Black Boxes will replace living-breathing investment managers, if bitcoin will become widely used and whether computers will one day take over Bay Street, the answer from financial professionals isn't a resounding "yes" or "no." Story

London-based Toscafund Asset Management wrote a letter this month to about 30 small and mid-sized companies urging them to pay for research on their own stocks, or else face being abandoned by the investment community once Europe's revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive kicks in from January. Story (Bloomberg)

Every year in March, global investors and African companies gather at Sun City, a resort three hours by car from Johannesburg that features golf courses and a wave pool in a setting reminiscent of a lost paradise. The event, organized by Bank of America Corp., is one of hundreds across the globe that money managers attend, at their own expense, to quiz senior executives about corporate strategy. Come next year, there may be an additional cost: brokerages may need to charge clients for arranging the face time with managers. Story (Bloomberg)