Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: Aphria, Ivanhoé Cambridge

Best of the Week

Aphria defiant amid possible ban from TSX

The stalemate between Canada's largest stock exchange and its biggest publicly listed cannabis company with assets in the United States shows no signs of lifting any time soon. Christina Pellegrini (subscribers) Story

Ivanhoé Cambridge seeks to sell stakes in major malls in Toronto, Calgary, Greater Vancouver

Ivanhoé Cambridge is trying to sell its stakes in three Canadian malls – a deal that could be worth more than $1-billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Rachelle Younglai (subscribers) Story

Home Capital is making a comeback, but it hasn't been easy

Recovering mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. returned to profitability in the third quarter but struggled to issue enough new home loans as it undertakes a rapid overhaul of its business. James Bradshaw Story

Marijuana SPAC eyes $125-million in Neo listing

An investment vehicle devoted to the budding legal cannabis sector is seeking to go public in Canada on the Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc. Christina Pellegrini (subscribers) Story

For PointNorth, debt is the new equity

Private-equity fund PointNorth Capital Inc. made its name as an activist investor, successfully taking on, and replacing, directors at a leading liquor retailer and nursing-home chain. Andrew Willis (subscribers) Story

Amid rising protectionism, BMO places bet on trade finance

Global trade winds may be blustery, but that hasn't stopped Bank of Montreal from dropping anchor in Singapore to pursue new business. James Bradshaw (subscribers) Story

The big short: How a National Bank analyst found himself in the crosshairs of a group of short-sellers David Milstead (subscribers) Story

YESTERDAY'S DAILY DEALS

The federal government says a Toronto-based holding company is interested in becoming a new partner in a possible deal for a takeover of the broken rail line that runs to Churchill in northern Manitoba. Story

Vale SA has decided to postpone the sale of a stake in its New Caledonia nickel mine after the world's largest iron ore producer decided initial bids were too low, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Story

Music streaming company Spotify has bought online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, it said on Friday, declining to give financial details of the deal. Story

Toronto-based Adeptmind officially announced the launch of its deep learning company following a $4.5-million seed round from Fidelity Investments in March. The company has raised $5.5-million to date. Betakit

YESTERDAY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Wells Fargo & Co has fired its head of consumer lending over unsuitable communications he had with a former employee, the bank said on Friday, the latest upheaval at a lender roiled by scandal for more than a year. Story

China's central bank on Friday issued sweeping guidelines to tighten rules on asset management business, the latest step by Beijing to fend off systemic risks in the country's growing shadow banking sector. Story

WHAT WE'RE READING

At the time, it was the largest leveraged buyout in PE history, per the PitchBook Platform: more than $21-billion (U.S.) in cash, plus another $11.7-billion in debt, resulting in a total deal value of some $33-billion. In the 11 years since, more substantial deals have taken place–Dell and Silver Lake's 2016 takeover of EMC was nearly twice that size. But when it was finalized on November 17, 2006, the take-private buyout of HCA by Bain Capital, KKR and Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity was one for the record books. Pitchbook

The Incredible Shrinking Bond Covenant: The contracts meant to safeguard high-yield bond investors are becoming less about protection and more about manipulating the system. Institutional Investor

Toronto-based Overbond Ltd. is looking to shake up the primary bond market by broadening access to its digital platform that connects fixed-income investors with corporate issuers. Bloomberg

For Wall Street banks, the ripple effects keep spreading from sweeping new European rules that govern how brokerage clients pay for investment research. The latest complication is in the multi-trillion-dollar futures and derivatives markets, where traders speculate on everything from currencies to oil and metals. Banks that handle client orders have provided market analysis for free – a perk that comes along with the lucrative fees customers pay them to execute trades. Bloomberg