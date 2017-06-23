Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: Home Capital, Buffett, CIBC Add to ...

Subscribers Only

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Home Capital investors weigh costs of bedding with Buffett

Can Home Capital Group Inc. have too much of Warren Buffett?

The beleaguered mortgage firm is basking in the moment after the renowned investor’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to extend $2-billion in credit and take a hefty equity stake. Story

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular