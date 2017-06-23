Home Capital investors weigh costs of bedding with Buffett
Can Home Capital Group Inc. have too much of Warren Buffett?
The beleaguered mortgage firm is basking in the moment after the renowned investor’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to extend $2-billion in credit and take a hefty equity stake. StoryReport Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Royal Bank of Canada$94.12+0.10(+0.11%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$71.03-0.04(-0.06%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$80.64-0.31(-0.38%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$107.38+0.32(+0.30%)
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$251,800.00-820.00(-0.32%)
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$167.22-1.10(-0.65%)
- Updated June 23 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.