Jamieson Wellness owner makes huge return in IPO
Shares in vitamin and health-products producer Jamieson Wellness Inc. rose swiftly in its stock-market debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange with its U.S. private-equity backer among the big winners. Story
Calgary-based Paramount's stock sinks after purchase of Apache assets
