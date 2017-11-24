Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: Marijuana, TMX, financial services

Good morning. Here are the best Streetwise reads of the week. Have a great weekend.

Flurry of deal activity in marijuana sector adds to market euphoria

The reefer madness that has enveloped Bay Street is generating deals galore – and some are worth very serious coin. As recreational-weed legalization approaches in Canada, the action's only going to intensify. Story (Jeff Jones for subscribers)

TMX updates clearing status on marijuana stocks that do U.S. business

TMX Group Ltd. says it's still deciding whether it should keep clearing trades in cannabis stocks that do business south of the border. Story (Christina Pellegrini for subscribers)

Toronto fast becoming hub for financial services, report says

Toronto is steadily growing as a hub for financial services, piling on a larger proportion of the country's jobs at banks, insurers, asset managers and other firms. Story (James Bradshaw for subscribers)

RBC joins ranks of global banks deemed 'too big to fail'

Royal Bank of Canada has officially joined the ranks of global banks deemed too big to fail. Story (James Bradshaw)

Rogers Sugar to pour more syrup on its plate with Decacer acquisition

Rogers Sugar Inc. has been a consolidator in the tightly controlled maple-syrup business. More deals look to be on tap. Story (Jeffrey Jones for subscribers)

GMP Capital loses two key mining bankers

Independent investment bank GMP Capital Inc. has lost two of its key mining bankers. Story (Nial McGee for subscribers)

Aurora Cannabis goes hostile in bid for CanniMed

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is forging ahead with plans to launch a hostile takeover bid to acquire CanniMed Therapeutics Inc., a move that would create Canada's second-largest medical-cannabis company behind Canopy Growth Corp. Story (Christina Pellegrini for subscribers)

BMO names Wells Fargo veteran as first chief digital officer

Bank of Montreal has carved out a new role to lead its digital modernization and plucked a senior executive from U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co. to fill it. Story (James Bradshaw for subscribers)

Canaccord Genuity set to handle BuildDirect.com transaction as court battle looms over intellectual property

Fallen Vancouver tech star BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. is set to hire Canaccord Genuity Corp. as its financial advisor to facilitate a potential sale of the company, now under creditor protection. Story (Sean Silcoff for subscribers)

Glencore executives resign from Katanga board amid regulatory probe

Glencore PLC has announced that three of its executives have stepped down from Toronto-listed Katanga Mining Ltd. after an internal Katanga review found "material weaknesses" in controls around its financial reporting that stretches back years. Story (Niall McGee for subscribers)

FROM ROB MAGAZINE

Meet our bargain-hunting, globe-trotting, skyline-dominating, ruthlessly smart CEOs of the Year: How the five Brookfield bosses have quietly transformed their company into Canada's most successful international player. Story (Eric Reguly for subscribers)

Take a look at the person toiling away beside you, or even the one sitting in the corner office. You might not be able to tell, but chances are that they're facing their own personal struggle at home. ROB Magazine talked to five executives who've faced down cancer, lost a spouse or even a child about how they not only survived, but ended up becoming better leaders. Executives in the story include TD Ameritrade CEO Tim Hockey, who was a rising star at TD when his daughter, Rosie, was born with a rare—and fatal—genetic disorder, and Janice Fukakusa, who was CEO Gord Nixon's "rock" at Royal Bank of Canada when she was first diagnosed with cancer and opted to tell virtually no one. Story (Carol Toller and Tim Kiladze for subscribers)

BOARD GAMES

For the 16th year in a row, Report on Business has rated the work of Canada's corporate boards using a rigorous set of governance criteria designed to go far beyond minimum mandatory rules imposed by regulators. Story

The comprehensive ranking of Canada's boards Story

The role of the corporate director is shifting. Boards, once chiefly concerned with procedures such as approving financial statements or selecting the chief executive officer, are increasingly looking beyond the boardroom to understand the challenges facing their organizations. Story

Michael Sabia has a message for Canada's corporate directors as he weighs how to deploy one of the biggest pools of investment capital in the country: Climate change is top of mind. Story

Board Games 2017: Additional tables on company and director diversity and a full report card are available for purchase. Globe Data Store