Liquor Stores vote-buying scheme attacked

The largest shareholder in Liquor Stores NA Ltd. asked regulators Tuesday to halt a controversial vote-buying scheme rolled out by the retailer’s board of directors during a bitter proxy fight. Story (Andrew Willis)

