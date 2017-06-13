Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Streetwise newsletter: Liquor Stores vote-buying scheme attacked; Sears Canada doubts it can go on Add to ...

Liquor Stores vote-buying scheme attacked

The largest shareholder in Liquor Stores NA Ltd. asked regulators Tuesday to halt a controversial vote-buying scheme rolled out by the retailer’s board of directors during a bitter proxy fight. Story (Andrew Willis)



This is the daily Streetwise newsletter with headlines chosen by Globe financial services editor Rita Trichur. If you’re reading this on the Web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for the Streetwise newsletter and all Globe newsletters here.

