Executive shakeup at CIBC comes amid U.S. push



An executive shakeup at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is redrawing senior roles and putting fresh blood in charge of core businesses just as Canada’s fifth-largest bank prepares to push back into the U.S. market. Story (James Bradshaw)



Home Capital strikes $1.2-billion debt sale to bolster finances



Home Capital Group Inc. is selling a portfolio of commercial mortgages worth about $1.2-billion at a small loss, offloading a variety of property loans in an effort to reduce its onerous debt load. Story (James Bradshaw and Jaqueline Nelson)



Toronto startup League eyes $100-million financing



League Inc., the firm that’s looking to disrupt the health benefits market, starting its push into the U.S., aiming to be in the top 10 metropolitan areas there by next summer. Story (Sean Silcoff)



DAILY DEALS



Rio Tinto selected Yancoal on Tuesday to buy its Coal & Allied division in Australia for $2.45-billion, surprising commodities trading giant Glencore, which had put in a higher bid. Story



Nestlé has acquired a minority stake in U.S. healthy ready meals group Freshly, as the Swiss food giant seeks to hone its distribution network in a rapidly changing U.S. market. Story



ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE



The Government of Canada has announced an investment of $7.85-million into three Canadian companies focused on developing clean technologies. Story (BetaKit)



Goldman Sachs wants to be a technology company, and it’s taking steps to be more like one even in some traditionally human-intensive businesses. Story (Bloomberg)



Barclays and four former top executives were charged with fraud on Tuesday over undisclosed payments to Qatari investors as part of a £12-billion emergency fundraising during the financial crisis in 2008. Story

