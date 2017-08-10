Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Manulife Financial Corp.’s CEO is on his way out, but the insurer’s United States-based business may not follow him through the door. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, subscribers)

One person. One year’s drug prescription. One massive bill for $8-million (U.S.) to Sun Life Financial Inc. in 2016. The mounting costs of specialty drugs that treat rare conditions have been adding up for insurers across North America in recent years and Toronto-based Sun Life is no exception. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, subscribers)

