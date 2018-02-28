Streetwise newsletter: Maricann resignations; National Bank earnings; CN’s new CEO

Here are the top reads,

Regulators: The chairman of Maricann Group Inc. and a second board director have resigned in the wake of inquiries from the Ontario Securities Commission about the timing of their trading activity in the company's stock. Story (Tim Kiladze, Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Bank earnings: Quebec's buoyant economy helped drive National Bank of Canada's profit 11 per cent higher as the Montreal-based lender continues to streamline its operations. Story (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Capital markets earnings: The capital-markets arm of National Bank of Canada boosted its first-quarter profit by 12 per cent – and the second quarter could be even better if markets remain calm, according to the dealer. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Pensions: Canadian National Railway Co. landed a new CEO for its $18-billion pension plan, hiring veteran money manager Marlene Puffer away from fund manager Alignvest Management Corp. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Financial terms: Credit unions appear to have won relief from regulations that would have banned them from using terms such as "banking" to describe their business. The federal budget released on Tuesday proposed rewriting the Bank Act to give provincially regulated financial institutions like credit unions "flexibility to use generic bank terms," overriding new rules proposed by Canada's banking regulator. Story (James Bradshaw)

Listings: For the first time ever, shares of a Canadian cannabis producer started trading on the Nasdaq, in a move that could help validate the young sector in a major equities market. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Mortgages: Laurentian Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it was continuing to review problematic mortgages sold to an unnamed third party last year and may need to repurchase more of the loans. Story

Fired: Bank of America Corp. dismissed two staffers for insufficiently disclosing information as it examined a complaint of inappropriate sexual conduct by Omeed Malik, a former prime brokerage executive, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

DEAL WRAP

Deal in question: A lithium explorer backed by Canadian mining magnate Frank Giustra dropped in Toronto trading amid speculation that its prospective buyer, a Chinese investment company, may fail to cough up the cash. Story

Canadian venture funding: Toronto-based Upchain, which allows engineers, designers, sales people, purchasers and other product stakeholders to collaborate on a single platform, has raised $7.4 million in funding. The round was led by OpenText Enterprise Apps Fund (OTEAF) and BDC Capital. BetaKit

Health sector: Dragoneer Investment Group has acquired an additional US$146 million of PointClickCare Corp. shares from the company's existing investors. Private Capital Journal

Tech sector: eBay has confirmed that it's buying the Japanese arm of Giosis, a Singapore-based business that operates the Qoo10 e-commerce platform across a number of Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan. VentureBeat

WHAT WE'RE READING ELSEWHERE

Story continues below advertisement

High art: A Pablo Picasso painting fetched 49.8 million pounds ($69 million) at Sotheby's in London, exceeding the estimate, in the first test of the year for the high-end global art market. Bloomberg

Could be a wild one: When startups prepare to sell their shares to the public for the first time, they tend to follow a tightly controlled and heavily scripted playbook that makes bankers, customers and, generally, CEOs happy. Spotify, for better or worse, is trying something truly innovative. Recode

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our sign-up page.