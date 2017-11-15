Streetwise newsletter: Marijuana SPAC eyes Neo listing, Glencore-Teachers deal will see new mining royalty company

An investment vehicle devoted to the budding legal cannabis sector is seeking to go public in Canada on the Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc. and raise $125-million Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

DAILY DEALS

Glencore PLC is close to finalizing a $700-million (U.S.) deal with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to create a new base-metals royalty company, according to people familiar with the matter. Story Poshmark, which provides an online marketplace to buy and sell fashion items, announced today that it has raised $87.5-million (U.S.) in a round led by Temasek. Mayfield, Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, Inventus Capital, Uncork Capital, Union Grove Venture Partners, and Cross Creek Advisors also participated. Story (Venture Beat)

Calgary-based chata.ai announced that they have received $2.5-million in funding from local investors. Story (Betakit)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis sought to reassure the financial services sector on Tuesday with a commitment to make bankers exempt from curbs on immigration after Brexit. Story

WHAT WE'RE READING

The average hedge fund portfolio manager will take home just shy of $1-million (U.S.) in 2017, according to Institutional Investor's inaugural All-America Buy Side Compensation report. This figure includes the average base pay of $277,268, plus $686,757 in variable compensation, including bonuses, commission, and options. Story (Institutional Investor)

Wall Street's invasion of the legal weed market: Inside the race to become the Goldman Sachs of ganja and the Blackstone of bong Story (Instutional Investor)

Octavio Marenzi, chief executive of consultancy Opimas, has warned that trading may shift away from the European Union after new regulations come into force in the region at the start of next year. MiFID II, which goes live in January, 2018 includes new requirements such as pre-trade transparency, post-trade reporting, restrictions on volumes in dark pools and the unbundling of research payments from trading commissions. Story (Markets Media)

Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse AG has joined those criticizing a new type of trading venue being ushered in by Europe's MiFID II rules. Story (Bloomberg)

What does a venture capital school have to teach Janet Bannister, general partner at Real Ventures, a former eBay executive, and founder of the popular Internet brand Kijiji? Plenty. Story (PE Hub)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Prominent Alberta investment banker and former Arizona Coyotes co-owner George Gosbee died suddenly on Sunday and his passing sent shock waves through the tight-knit Calgary business community. Story (Kelly Cryderman and Andrew Willis)

Private-equity fund PointNorth Capital Inc. made its name as an activist investor, successfully taking on, and replacing, directors at a leading liquor retailer and nursing-home chain. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)