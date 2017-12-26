Streetwise newsletter: Market rally pushes pension plans into positive territory; Brookfield to sell stake in Chilean power provider

Canadian pension plans are the healthiest they've been in almost a decade after a turnaround this fall left close to half of all plans in a fully funded position, and some discovering they even have a surplus. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

Brookfield Infrastructure on Tuesday announced the sale of its 27.8-per-cent stake in Chile's main electricity provider to China Southern Power Grid International for $1.6-billion. Story Manulife Financial Corp. is preparing to take two charges worth $2.9-billion in its fourth quarter as U.S. tax reforms and a new investment strategy reshapes the business. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

18 for '18: Canadians to keep an eye on next year, including Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital Corp., Rori Gori, CEO of Manulife Financial Corp., Janice Fukakusa, chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Maureen Jensen, chair of the Ontario Securities Commission, and Laura Dottori-Attanasio, senior executive vice-president and chief risk officer at CIBC. Story (for subscribers)

DEAL WRAP

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its U.S. auto-leasing business Xchange Leasing to startup car marketplace Fair.com, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story

Imagine a world where consumers buy their groceries directly from manufacturers, cutting grocery stores and supermarkets completely out of the equation. That's a future that blockchain startup INS wants to enable. And the company has just raised roughly $43-million (U,S) (60,000 Ether) in a public token sale to make it happen. VentureBeat

Home Depot has held internal discussions in recent months about a potential acquisition bid for XPO, a $9-billion (U.S.) publicly traded company that offers transportation, delivery and other logistics services for big retailers and brands, according to a person familiar with Home Depot's thinking. Recode

WHAT WE'RE READING

Steven A. Cohen, the billionaire investor whose career was nearly derailed by a government crackdown on insider trading, is days away from once again being able to manage other people's money. New York Times

INVESTIGATIVE SERIES

Investor advocacy groups say the Canadian Securities Administrators is making misleading statements and being "willfully blind" to problems in the capital markets after the organization responded this week to an investigation by The Globe and Mail. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

Anyone who believes crime doesn't pay probably hasn't looked at Canada's woeful record of punishing people who peddle investments in fake companies and other financial frauds. Life is far too comfortable for white-collar criminals in this country. Just give regulators the tools to fix the problem, Barrie McKenna writes. Story $1,101,583,984.44. That's the amount of unpaid securities fines in Canada, a Globe investigation has determined. The massive figure shows how these sanctions are ignored by white-collar criminals – and how powerless regulators are to collect. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

The use of an alias has opened the door for white-collar criminals to commit repeat offences before being caught, a year-long Globe investigation reveals. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

Easy money: How fraudsters can make millions off Canadian investors, get barely punished and do it again. A Globe data investigation of 30 years' worth of regulatory cases reveals a toothless system. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

Methodology: How The Globe and Mail detected repeat offenders in 30-years-worth of Canadian securities markets Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)