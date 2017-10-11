Streetwise newsletter: Nasdaq’s push in Canada; IPOs make a roaring comeback

Nasdaq Inc. is pushing ahead with its bid to operate a stock exchange in Canada, though it won't be vying for new listings of public companies right out of the gate. Story (Christina Pellegrini, subscribers)

Tired of bad news? Here's reason for hope. Initial public offerings, deader than disco just a year ago, have sprung back to life. Three-quarters of the way into the year, is it safe to pronounce Canada's IPO market is back in business? In a word, yes. Lexpert (subscribers)

WHAT WE'RE READING

Goldman Sachs is trying to extricate itself from a box by thinking outside it. The Wall Street firm has set up a small team in what's known internally as the Innovation Lab, to cook up supposedly clever ideas for big clients. Breakingviews

SoftBank was behind four of the five biggest venture capital deals globally in the third quarter of 2017, according to a new report by PwC and CB Insights. Recode

The securities watchdog in Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), is investigating 15 sponsors of initial public offerings following the launch last year of investigations into UBS and Standard Chartered for a 2009 floatation. IR Magazine

Your wealth manager just sent you a note saying your investments are down 10 percent. Will you run for the exit? That's what some firms warn could happen on a large scale when new European rules come into effect next year requiring them to inform clients by the end of the business day if their portfolio lost that amount, and each time it falls another 10 percent. Fund managers worry that the new rules, rather than making markets more transparent, could quickly turn turmoil into panic. Bloomberg

Europe's looming regulatory overhaul is inducing a "massive headache" for the U.S. finance industry, which is still anxiously waiting for regulators to resolve crucial conflicts with American rules, according to representatives of US banks and investment groups. Financial Times

BlackRock topped earnings expectations in the third quarter as money gushed into its mainly passive funds at a clip of nearly $1.5 billion (U.S.) a day, putting the world's largest investment group within touching distance of surpassing $6 trillion under management. Financial Times

Activist investors are stepping up campaigns to drive change in Canada's $67 billion (US$53.3 billion) real estate investment trust sector as they see attractive prices and opportunities to unlock value, investment managers and advisers said. PE Hub

