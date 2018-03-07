Streetwise newsletter: Bombardier, Raging River, RBC’s gender diversity ETFs

Here are the top reads:

Sold out: Bombardier Inc.'s latest, $638-million share offering is fully sold, boosting the Canadian plane maker's balance sheet as it pushes to close its C Series partnership with Airbus SE. Story (Nicolas Van Praet and Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Strategic repositioning: Raging River Exploration Inc. had been a stock-market star among mid-size oil companies, but now it's on a search for relevance. Raging River, best known for its operations in the Viking light-oil formation in western Saskatchewan and eastern Alberta, said Monday it has hired investment banks to help it study a "strategic repositioning" – perhaps involving a sale – with its stock stuck at levels not seen in 4 1/2 years. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Wealth products: RBC Global Asset Management is joining the roster of firms that now offer gender diversity exchange-traded funds for investors looking to promote women in the workplace. Story (Clare O'Hara)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Regulators: Bitcoin slumped back below US$10,000 after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reiterated that many online trading platforms for digital assets should register with the agency as exchanges. Story

Brexit fallout: Goldman Sachs has put more than a dozen UK-based banking, sales and trading staff on notice to move to Frankfurt within weeks, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it braces for divorce between Britain and the European Union. Story

DEAL WRAP

Takeover approval: Aurora Cannabis Inc. has won the necessary support for its takeover of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. in what would be the largest marijuana takeover yet, according to people familiar with the matter. Story

Speculation: Biotechnology company AveXis Inc. is drawing attention from skeptics and short sellers as the stock price has almost doubled over the past 12 months. Bullish investors and analysts say they expect the company to draw takeover interest for its experimental gene therapy that is targeting a market valued at up to US$10-billion. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian venture financing: Quebec City-based Poka has raised a $10 million in a round led by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec through its fund Espace CDPQ. BetaKit

U.S. venture financing: Augmented reality glasses maker Magic Leap has raised US$461 million in additional funding from the Public Investment Fund, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's sovereign investment arm, and some other new investors. VentureBeat

U.S. venture financing: Fishbrain wants to create an online community of sport fishing and announced today that it has raised US$13.5 million to grow its global network. The round was led by B Capital, which was founded by Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, with participation from SoftBank Ventures Korea and existing investors Northzone and Industrifonden. VentureBeat

WHAT WE'RE READING ELSEWHERE

Trends: Private equity interest in the US software sector has exploded in recent years, with activity jumping more than 40% between 2015 and 2017, per PitchBook data. So far, this year is on pace to continue that spike. Pitchbook

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

Venture financing: One of Canada's emerging technology stars, ecobee Inc., has raised $80-million in a venture financing to continue growing its smart thermostat business – and expects to raise roughly $50-million more within the next two months to fund its goal of reaching $1-billion in sales by 2020. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.