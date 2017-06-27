Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

RBC to repay $21.8-million to clients

Royal Bank of Canada will repay $21.8-million to clients who were incorrectly charged investment fees for certain mutual-fund products and fee-based accounts. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Cyberattacks among potential risks of growing reliance on fintech: report

Regulators are being warned of the increasing risk of cyberattacks as the use of financial technology becomes more widespread and banks use third-party services. Story (Joyita Sengupta)

