Scotiabank’s playbook: More deals in Latin America
Scotiabank turned in better-than-expected financial results last week, due in part of the strength of its Latin America operations. CEO Brian Porter made it clear that his well-capitalized bank plans to continue expanding in the region, highlighting the possibility of making acquisitions over the next year in Mexico and Chile. Story (Willis)Report Typo/Error
