Public-company comeback: Suddenly, IPOs are hot again in Canada



Canada’s main stock exchange is in the midst of an IPO revival.

The market for initial public offerings nearly dried up entirely last year, which also marked a new low point in what has been the long-term decline in the number of firms listed in Canada. But an uptick in new listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange this year has its chief executive talking about a comeback for the public company model. Story (Tim Shufelt, Christina Pellegrini)



This is the daily Streetwise newsletter with headlines chosen by Globe financial services editor Rita Trichur. If you’re reading this on the Web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for the Streetwise newsletter and all Globe newsletters here



DAILY DEALS



Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC hedge fund has taken its largest-ever initial bet on a public company, with a $3.5-billion stake in Nestle SA, piling pressure on the world’s largest packaged-foods company to find ways to accelerate growth. Story (WSJ, subscription required)



Report Typo/Error