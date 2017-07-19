The takeover of Canadian forest products company Tembec Inc. by Jacksonville, Fla.-based Rayonier Advanced Materials has been thrown into doubt as major shareholders of the Quebec firm voice their opposition to the friendly $807-million (U.S.) deal. Story (for subscribers)

Trading revenue at some major Wall Street firms tumbled in the second quarter, as low volatility across the fixed-income market resulted in fewer securities changing hands. These results may not bode well for firms based north of the border. Story (for subscribers)

Report Typo/Error