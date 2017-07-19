Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
The takeover of Canadian forest products company Tembec Inc. by Jacksonville, Fla.-based Rayonier Advanced Materials has been thrown into doubt as major shareholders of the Quebec firm voice their opposition to the friendly $807-million (U.S.) deal. Story (for subscribers)

Trading revenue at some major Wall Street firms tumbled in the second quarter, as low volatility across the fixed-income market resulted in fewer securities changing hands. These results may not bode well for firms based north of the border. Story (for subscribers)

