Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Aurora-CanniMed tie-up, Big Six, The Keg

The buyers, the target and the other guy: A behind the scenes look at the Aurora, CanniMed tie-up, Canada's biggest marijuana deal. Story (Christina Pellegrini, Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

The big deal: Aurora Cannabis Inc. struck a deal to acquire CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. for about $1.2-billion, marking an end to a heated two-month-long takeover battle between the two medical marijuana companies. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Sky high: The cannabis industry's richest-ever transaction could give some of its investors nosebleeds. Story (Jeff Jones, for subscribers)

Crowded: ETFs have become a dominant trend, but as with any investing force, there are growing fears of unintended consequences Story (Tim Schufelt, for subscribers)

New ETFs: Mackenzie Investments is updating its strategy for exchange-traded funds to include passive investments, a segment of funds former chief executive Jeff Carney once said the company would not consider. Story (Clare O'Hara, for subscribers)

Lineups around the block: Online discount brokerages at Canada's Big Six banks are continuing to see a surge in trading volumes and new account openings amid the investor frenzy centred on cannabis and cryptocurrency-related stocks. Story (Clare O'Hara, for subscribers)

Keg eaten: Cara Operations Ltd. is set to swallow Keg Restaurants Ltd. in the latest example of consolidation in Canada's fragmented restaurant industry. Story (Marina Strauss and Jacqueline Nelson)

Deal analysis: In its latest deal with Keg Restaurants Ltd., announced on Tuesday, Cara Operations Ltd. is as much the target as the acquirer. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

China concerns: A Calgary oil company backed by China's authoritarian Communist Party has emerged as a major buyer of distressed energy assets, prompting new concern over Canada's push to explore free-trade talks with China. Story (Nathan Vanderklippe and Jeff Lewis, for subscribers)

IPO watch: Nearly a year after delaying plans to go public, the CEO of one of Canada's top private software firms, PointClickCare Technologies Inc., says there is "zero" chance his firm will do so in 2018 – but added that could rise to a "50-50" chance in the following two years. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Foreign expansion: Bank of Montreal is venturing deeper into China by expanding its relationship with the country's largest state-owned bank. Story (James Bradshaw)

Private equity: CPPIB paid $6-billion for luxury retailer Neiman Marcus. The bet backfired. Story (Tim Kiladze and Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

ETFs: Mutual-fund giant Fidelity Investments is one step closer to launching its Canadian exchange-traded funds business after scooping up Raymond James fund expert Andrew Clee. Story (Clare O'Hara, for subscribers)

Value investor: When Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. inked its latest contrarian bet on a container-shipping business, it was motivated by more than just a turnaround story. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Bank stocks: Canadian big bank stocks have continued to rise since the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate on Wednesday, highlighting a nice safety feature for dividend-loving investors: Bank stocks can actually benefit from rising rates. Story (David Berman, for subscribers)

Opinion: Regulators have plenty of tools at their disposal to police Canada's capital markets. Story (for subscribers)

Regulation: China is considering a merger of its banking and insurance regulators, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story

Tech sector: U.S. computer maker Dell Technologies Inc is exploring a range of options that could see the world's largest privately held technology company grow further through acquisitions or go public, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Story

Opinion: Just because Dell can do an IPO doesn't mean it should Bloomberg

"Once you get into the guts and glory of a hostile … your advisers turn from two to 16, committees are formed. We wanted to go friendly out of the gate, the investors that had contacted us had done a lot of work on what [licensed producers] matched CanniMed the best. They were not satisfied with CanniMed's execution." Aurora CEO Terry Booth Story