Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Power Corp., energy deals, National Bank

Officially, Paul Desmarais Sr. handed the executive reins to his two sons in 1996, but it was not until the late Power Corp. patriarch suffered a stroke in 2005 that "the boys" really took over. That generational shift followed another. Only three weeks earlier, Robert Gratton stepped down as chief executive officer of Power Financial Corp. and Jeffrey Orr became the unit's CEO. Column (Konrad Yakabuski, for subscribers)

Deals are flowing at the pipeline and infrastructure end of the oil industry, marking a return of optimism after a prolonged drought of energy financings. Story (Jeff Lewis, for subscribers)

National Bank of Canada capped off a better fiscal year with strong fourth-quarter profit as the Montreal-based lender enters a new phase of an aggressive plan to redefine itself. Story (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's corporate accounting, auditing and consulting business is getting a shake up with the acquisition of the largest office of mid-market specialist Collins Barrow by RSM International, the industry's sixth-largest player. Story (Jeff Jones, for subscribers)

The head of Manulife Investments' exchange-traded funds division will be stepping down from her role later this month. Story (Clare O'Hara, for subscribers)

Keyera Corp. is selling $429.4-million in shares to repay debt and fund growth, the latest infrastructure company to tap markets as crude prices edge up. Story (Jeff Lewis)

Rising earnings from U.S. banking operations played a major part in boosting fourth-quarter profits at two of Canada's largest banks – but investors rewarded one lender and punished the other. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

For the past few weeks, the burning question swirling around Enbridge Inc. has not been whether to raise cash, but how: Sell assets or sell new shares? Story (Tim Kiladze and Jeff Jones, for subscribers)

Royal Bank of Canada capped a year of record profit with a 12-per-cent jump in fourth-quarter earnings, but analysts are unsure the bank can sustain such rapid growth. Story (James Bradshaw)

Private equity-backed Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $1-billion in an initial public offering that could be filed as early as the first quarter, people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's most prolific venture capital firm, Real Ventures, has raised $180-million from investors for two new funds, including backing from international heavyweights Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Private Ltd. Story (Sean Silcoff)

A Vancouver startup hoping to emerge as a leader in the connected-car business has scored a $30-million venture investment led by Toronto's Kensington Capital to help continue the rapid adoption of its technology. Story (Sean Silcoff)

Canada's largest coalition of institutional investors wants shareholders to have the right to nominate directors for board elections, saying it has obtained an expert legal opinion that its proposed model for proxy access is allowed under business law statutes. Story (Janet McFarland and James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. says it has adopted a shareholder rights plan in a bid to defend itself against a hostile takeover offer by Aurora Cannabis Inc. Story

The leader of Canada's fast-growing meal-kit delivery market is holding firm to plans to go public as early as next year, despite a choppy reception to a spate of rival offerings this year. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Brian Porter repeats something so frequently it's almost an incantation. Since taking over as Bank of Nova Scotia's chief executive officer four years ago, he's constantly stressed an international strategy that is uber-focused on Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Scotiabank says it has submitted an offer to buy a majority stake in a Chilean bank for $2.9-billion. Story

Bank of Nova Scotia led off the fourth-quarter earnings season for Canada's largest banks with a 3-per-cent bump in profit and bid $2.9-billion for a majority stake in a Chilean bank. Story (James Bradshaw)

Goldman Sachs Group is among around five bidders for ScotiaMocatta, the metals trading arm of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, for which it is seeking up to $1-billion (U.S.), sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Story

Canadian marijuana firms are facing a fork in the road over their exposure to the United States. Two separate deals unveiled Tuesday highlight the extremes of the dilemma: Leave the growing market south of the border completely or push even deeper. Story Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Sino-Forest Corp. co-founder Allen Chan said he is sorry that the company's shareholders lost billions of dollars, but he "respectfully disagrees" with the Ontario Securities Commission's ruling that his actions led to the forestry company's demise. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Canada's two largest newspaper companies have struck a deal to swap a total of 37 community newspapers and four free commuter papers – and shutting many of the newsrooms that once competed in those markets – in an effort to cope with declining advertising revenues and a struggling print media environment. Story

Paul Lem has worked for 12 years to develop a breakthrough technology: a portable device that would bring DNA testing to the masses. The co-founder and chief executive of Ottawa startup Spartan Bioscience Inc. has long believed his patented clock-radio-sized device called The Cube could one day be ubiquitous in hospitals, pharmacies, doctors' offices and homes, enabling users to test for everything from E. coli to venereal diseases. He has even been financed by giant Canon Inc. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

DAILY DEALS

Blackstone Group has teamed up with its Brazilian partner to compete for Petroleo Brasileiro SA's natural gas pipeline network in the country's northeast, said people with knowledge of the matter. Story

Vancouver-based 1QBit has closed a $45 million Series B that includes equity and revenue contracts. The funding was led by Fujitsu Limited, with additional strategic investment by Accenture, Allianz, The Royal Bank of Scotland, and CME Ventures. Betakit