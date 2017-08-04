Why takeovers are back in Canada’s mining sector

The country’s largest mining companies have lost their way, according to geologist Mark O’Dea. Heavy debt loads, a hangover from the last commodity boom, along with cost overruns on megaprojects and five years of weak metals prices have combined to all but paralyze the industry’s major players, in Mr. O’Dea’s view. He sees the sector’s collective state of stupor as fatally short-sighted; big-name companies are chewing through reserves and failing to replace them by acquiring new mines. Story

