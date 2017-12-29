Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Manulife, Big Banks, Home Capital

Here are you best Streetwise reads of the week. May you have a prosperous and successful 2018. Thank you for your readership.

Three months into his tenure as Manulife Financial Corp.'s chief executive officer, Roy Gori is taking on the role of insurgent. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

The consumer watchdog probing sales practices at Canadian banks has revamped the timeline to deliver its findings, and now plans to issue a full report in the early months of the new year. Story (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

Investors Roland Keiper and Brian Chapman have sued Home Capital Group Inc. and three of its former executives for $2-million, alleging negligent behaviour, untimely disclosures and public misrepresentations. Story (Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)

Three years ago, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan acquired U.S. veterinary hospital chain PetVet Care Centers LLC and announced plans to back the 30-outlet business as the company expanded in a fragmented industry. Mission accomplished: PetVet now runs 125 hospitals staffed by 600 vets in 22 states, and on Wednesday, the Teachers' fund announced it is selling the company to New York-based private equity fund KKR & Co. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. can't fast-track its hostile bid to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc., two securities regulators have ruled. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Toronto's Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Onex Corp. are mulling a cash bid for Swiss-headquartered flexible workspace operator IWG PLC, which has about 3,000 locations in more than 100 countries. IWG has a market capitalization of £2.3-billion, or $3.9-billion. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

A slowdown in big energy deals pushed the value of mergers in Canada lower for the first time since 2013, offsetting a decade-high resurgence in domestic transactions. Story

What Canada's financial industry fears in 2018 Opinion

Canadian pension plans are the healthiest they've been in almost a decade after a turnaround this fall left close to half of all plans in a fully funded position, and some discovering they even have a surplus. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Manulife Financial Corp. is preparing to take two charges worth $2.9-billion in its fourth quarter as U.S. tax reforms and a new investment strategy reshapes the business. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

18 for '18: Canadians to keep an eye on next year, including Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital Corp., Rori Gori, CEO of Manulife Financial Corp., Janice Fukakusa, chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Maureen Jensen, chair of the Ontario Securities Commission, and Laura Dottori-Attanasio, senior executive vice-president and chief risk officer at CIBC. Story (for subscribers)

FRIDAY'S FINANCIAL SERVICES AND DEALS WRAP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday it expects fourth-quarter earnings to decrease by about $5-billion due to the new U.S. tax law signed by President Donald Trump last week. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: EASY MONEY INVESTIGATIVE SERIES

Easy money: How fraudsters can make millions off Canadian investors, get barely punished and do it again. A Globe data investigation of 30 years' worth of regulatory cases reveals a toothless system. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Methodology: How The Globe and Mail detected repeat offenders in 30-years-worth of Canadian securities markets. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

The use of an alias has opened the door for white-collar criminals to commit repeat offences before being caught, a year-long Globe investigation reveals. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

$1,101,583,984.44. That's the amount of unpaid securities fines in Canada, a Globe investigation has determined. The massive figure shows how these sanctions are ignored by white-collar criminals – and how powerless regulators are to collect. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

Barrie McKenna: Anyone who believes crime doesn't pay probably hasn't looked at Canada's woeful record of punishing people who peddle investments in fake companies and other financial frauds. Life is far too comfortable for white-collar criminals in this country. Just give regulators the tools to fix the problem. Column (for subscribers)

Investor advocacy groups say the Canadian Securities Administrators is making misleading statements and being "willfully blind" to problems in the capital markets after the organization responded this week to an investigation by The Globe and Mail. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)

The provincial governments that oversee the vast majority of Canada's capital markets say the revelations from a recent Globe and Mail investigation into white-collar crime across the country are a serious concern – and that steps must be taken to fix those problems. Story (Grant Robertson and Justin Giovannetti, for subscribers)

The federal government says it "has taken note of the concerns" raised by a recent Globe and Mail investigation into fraud, repeat offenders and lax enforcement in capital markets and is looking to address them with its provincial counterparts. Story (Shawn McCarthy, for subscribers)