OSFI to crack down on use of banking descriptors

Making a deposit or withdrawal at a financial institution might look like banking and feel like banking – but when is it legal to call it banking? Story (James Bradshaw)

This is the daily Streetwise newsletter with headlines chosen by Globe financial services editor Rita Trichur. You’ll notice that we’ve started to send the weekly wrap on Saturdays now. If you have any feedback, you can reach Rita here. If you’re reading this on the Web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for the Streetwise newsletter and all Globe newsletters here.

Report Typo/Error