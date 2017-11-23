Streetwise newsletter: Toronto fast becoming hub for financial services

Toronto is steadily growing as a hub for financial services, piling on a larger proportion of the country's jobs at banks, insurers, asset managers and other firms. Story James Bradshaw (subscribers)

FROM ROB MAGAZINE

Meet our bargain-hunting, globe-trotting, skyline-dominating, ruthlessly smart CEOs of the Year: How the five Brookfield bosses have quietly transformed their company into Canada's most successful international player. Story Eric Reguly (subscribers)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG plans to more than double its "impact investments" to $5-billion (U.S.), it said on Thursday, aiming to improve the lives of five million people a year. Story

DAILY DEALS

BGL Group, owner of Comparethemarket.com, said on Thursday it would sell a 30 per cent stake for about 675 million pounds ($1.14-billion U.S.) to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board instead of listing its shares in London. Story

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it intends to use its ownership of greenhouse design firm Larssen Ltd. to pressure other cannabis producers to enter partnerships that will further its aggressive growth plans. Story

Buildup, a task management and collaboration platform aimed at the construction industry, has raised $7 million (U.S.) in a Series A round of funding from Tel Aviv-based TLV Partners, UpWest Labs, 01 Ventures, Abstract Ventures, and Check founders Guy Goldstein and Ahikam Kaufman. VentureBeat

WeLab Ltd. has picked banks to advise on a Hong Kong IPO that could raise about $500 million (U.S.), according to people with knowledge of the matter. Bloomberg

WHAT WE'RE READING

Exchange-traded product providers must accept that downwards pressure on their fees will be a fixture for the foreseeable future, and even increase in more specialized areas, a new survey has warned. Institutional Investor

Fancy a stint in Shanghai, or a spell in Shenzhen? As the European Union's revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive threatens analyst jobs from London to New York, demand for research on Chinese companies is growing at a fast clip. Bloomberg

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

ALSO FROM THIS MONTH'S ROB MAGAZINE

Take a look at the person toiling away beside you, or even the one sitting in the corner office. You might not be able to tell, but chances are that they're facing their own personal struggle at home. ROB Magazine talked to five executives who've faced down cancer, lost a spouse or even a child about how they not only survived, but ended up becoming better leaders. Executives in the story include TD Ameritrade CEO Tim Hockey, who was a rising star at TD when his daughter, Rosie, was born with a rare–and fatal–genetic disorder, and Janice Fukakusa, who was CEO Gord Nixon's "rock" at Royal Bank of Canada when she was first diagnosed with cancer and opted to tell virtually no one. Story Carol Toller and Tim Kiladze (all ROB Magazine stories are for subscribers)

2017 BOARD GAMES

For the 16th year in a row, Report on Business has rated the work of Canada's corporate boards using a rigorous set of governance criteria designed to go far beyond minimum mandatory rules imposed by regulators. Story

The comprehensive ranking of Canada's boards Story

The role of the corporate director is shifting. Boards, once chiefly concerned with procedures such as approving financial statements or selecting the chief executive officer, are increasingly looking beyond the boardroom to understand the challenges facing their organizations. Story

Michael Sabia has a message for Canada's corporate directors as he weighs how to deploy one of the biggest pools of investment capital in the country: Climate change is top of mind. Story

Board Games 2017: Additional tables on company and director diversity and a full report card are available for purchase. Globe Data Store