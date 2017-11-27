Streetwise newsletter: Torstar, Postmedia strike a deal; the backers behind Aurora’s CanniMed bid

DAILY DEALS

Canada's two largest newspaper companies have struck a deal to swap a total of 37 community newspapers and four free commuter papers – and shutting many of the newsrooms that once competed in those markets – in an effort to cope with declining advertising revenues and a struggling print media environment. Story Susan Krashinsky-Robertson

Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s all-stock hostile takeover bid of medical marijuana company CanniMed Therapeutics has the backing of a Toronto-based investment manager, two Saskatchewan venture capital funds, and an investment fund also based in the prairie province, according to regulatory filings. Story

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co on Monday said almost two-thirds of its shareholders support a $500-million investment by Rhone Capital, which is being opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC. Story

Expectations for fourth-quarter earnings among Canada's biggest banks are modest, but even a ho-hum finish would do little to tarnish a very good year for the Big Six. Bank earnings start today (Tuesday). Story James Bradshaw (subscribers)

According to a recent report from broker Cushman & Wakefield, the amount of capital being deployed into commercial real estate throughout North America is down 9 per cent so far this year compared to 2016. Story

Namaste Technologies is between a rock and a hard place. The Vancouver-based company, which sells vaporizers used by medical-marijuana patients, hasn't broken any laws. Until recently, it was just another company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, minding its own business. Story Rita Trichur (subscribers)

