Gibson Energy Inc.’s largest shareholder says it’s frustrated with the slow pace of the company’s restructuring and is demanding a new round of asset sales to set the remaining oil-storage business up to be an attractive acquisition target. Story (Jeff Jones, subscribers)

Charyl Galpin is no longer the head of Bank of Montreal’s investment dealer BMO Nesbitt Burns and is moving to a new role within the bank. Story (Clare O’Hara, subscribers)

Report Typo/Error