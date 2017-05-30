Lower provisions for credit losses, higher trading revenue and a big tax adjustment fuelled a surge in capital markets profit at Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter.
Net income in Scotiabank's global banking and markets division, which includes capital markets, rose 60 per cent year over year to $517-million for the quarter that ended April 30.
