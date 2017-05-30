Investment bankers enjoy a sweet deal. They collect lush fees that rarely seem to go down, no matter how apparently fierce the competition might be or how off-putting their charges may be for customers.

Now, finally, this far-too-comfortable situation is being questioned by someone in authority. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) drew attention to the fat levies extracted by large global banks in its latest Business and Finance Outlook, published Tuesday.

